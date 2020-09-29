Investment facilitation centre launched in Kerala

Dedicated call service, single-window portal to the aid of investors

A dedicated toll-free call service, investment facilitation centre and the upgraded version of the single-window clearance portal to make the investment processes fast, efficient, effective and transparent have been launched in the State.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched them through video conference on Tuesday, besides launching the e-news letter Investor Konnect of the Department of Industries and Commerce. These projects, launched as part of the Invest Kerala 2020 campaign, fulfil the commitment made by the Chief Minister before leading industrialists at the Global Investors Meet, ASCEND 2020, held in Kochi in January.

Ideal destination

“The interventions and initiatives of the government in the past four years have transformed Kerala into an ideal investment destination. Investors themselves have acknowledged this and the efforts of the government have yielded concrete results,” Mr. Vijayan said in his address.

“Unfortunately, Kerala had for quite some time suffered from an impression that it was not investor-friendly, though that was not entirely based on the objective situation. But that has changed. Now the investors enjoy total confidence in the State,” he said.

Noting that no industrialist would now complain of disruptions by workers, the Chief Minister said whatever unhealthy practices that existed in isolated pockets had been resolved by taking the trade unions into confidence. If such tendencies lurked their head again, the authorities should take stern action.

Dugs, medical devices

Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan, who presided over the function, said manufacturing of health and medicinal products and devices was an area that would offer great scope in the post-Pandemic period.

The toll-free number — 1800 890 1030 — will provide all information on investment-related queries. The service, to be provided in Malayalam and English, will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on all working days.

The dedicated investment facilitation centre at the KSIDC will receive, track and resolve all investment-related issues. The upgraded version of Kerala Single Window Interface for Fast and Transparent Clearance portal (KSWIFT 2.0) will considerably reduce the strain of physical interaction by entrepreneurs for securing licences and clearances. Senior officials of the Industries Department and representatives of industry and trade bodies CII, FICCI and KSSIA also attended.