Investigative journalism under threat: N. Ram

January 01, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau
N. Ram, Director of The Hindu Publishing Group. File photo

N. Ram, Director of The Hindu Publishing Group. File photo | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

N. Ram, Director of The Hindu Publishing Group, said that investigative journalism today is more dangerous than it was during the Bofors exposé on corruption in the purchase of Swedish howitzers.

Responding to questions raised at a face-to-face interaction organised on the Kannur University campus as part of the Indian Library Congress on Friday, Mr. Ram said that when the Bofors story was published in 1989 , there were only isolated interventions from administrators and ruling party leaders. “However, that is not the case now and the government is heavily involved,” he added.

To a question whether investigative journalism is possible at a time when the government is also investing in the media sector, he replied that it was possible. “This investigation is not only to expose corruption. Poverty and unemployment in rural areas can also be brought out,” he added.

