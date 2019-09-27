Investigation into all CRZ violations across Kerala

The State government proposes to scrutinise all the building permits issued by local bodies located along the coast for Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) violations.

A three-member committee headed by a former High Court judge will oversee the probe.

The panel will have a retired civil servant and a technical member as its members.

The State government will put forward these suggestions in the affidavit to be submitted in the Supreme Court on Friday.

Action proposed

The State will submit that action has been proposed against the erring officials, including the architects, who facilitated the construction of buildings in violation of the CRZ notification.

The State government will inform the apex court that it had already identified 291 suspected cases of CRZ violations in Maradu munucipality.

The Chief Town Planner had earlier identified 1,829 cases of violations of various nature in the area.

Scrutiny of files

A three-member committee is scrutinising the files related to building permits issued by the Maradu municipality since 2013. The local body has been asked to physically verify the building permits to confirm the suspected cases of CRZ violations, the State will submit in the Supreme Court.

The State will also inform the court that it will clear the sites of the Maradu buildings of debris by February next after pulling down the four illegal structures.

Chief Secretary Tom Jose and Environment Secretary Usha Titus will be present in the court on Friday.

The Chief Secretary will also provide the details of the 138-day time-line drawn up for the demolition activities.

Steps taken

The affidavit will also detail the steps taken by the Maradu municipality and the State government in compliance of the court order.

The action plan prepared by the municipality has detailed 14 activities to be completed on February 9, 2020.

The site will be handed over to a successful bidder for razing the structures on October 11.

It will require 90 days for completing the task, which was arrived at after the discussions with bidders.

The affidavit also talks about the steps taken to disconnect supply lines of the Kerala Water Authority, the Kerala State Electricity Board and the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited.

The police action followed by the legal steps initiated against the builders will also be communicated to the court, legal sources said.