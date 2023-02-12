ADVERTISEMENT

Investigation by central agencies sought into death of tribesperson

February 12, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

‘There are deliberate attempts to establish the Wayanad-native’s death as a suicide’

The Hindu Bureau

The leaders of Kerala Pattikajathi Pattikavarga Samrakshana Samiti have called for a detailed investigation by central agencies to expose the reasons behind the “mysterious death” of Paravayal tribal colony member Viswanathan. In a statement issued here on Sunday, the samiti leaders alleged that there were deliberate attempts to establish the Wayanad-native’s death as a suicide. A person who had been waiting for over eight years to have a kid would never end his life like this, they alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

tribals

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US