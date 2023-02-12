Investigation by central agencies sought into death of tribesperson

February 12, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

The leaders of Kerala Pattikajathi Pattikavarga Samrakshana Samiti have called for a detailed investigation by central agencies to expose the reasons behind the “mysterious death” of Paravayal tribal colony member Viswanathan. In a statement issued here on Sunday, the samiti leaders alleged that there were deliberate attempts to establish the Wayanad-native’s death as a suicide. A person who had been waiting for over eight years to have a kid would never end his life like this, they alleged.