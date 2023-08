August 18, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The investigating officer in the sensational Muttil tree-felling case has reportedly sought recusal from the case. The officer, V.V. Benny, has sent a requested to the State Police Chief alleging that he was the victim of a defamatory propaganda campaign for diligently probing the large-scale rosewood tree felling.