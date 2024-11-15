 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Invest Kerala helpdesk hits milestone of handling 25,000 queries

Set up by the Industries department, the helpdesk assists entrepreneurs in starting new businesses and also addresses their grievances

Published - November 15, 2024 07:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Industries department’s Invest Kerala helpdesk, set up to assist entrepreneurs in starting new businesses as well as to address their grievances, has hit a milestone of having handled 25,000 queries from aspiring entrepreneurs.

Since it became fully active in 2021, the helpdesk has been receiving a steady stream of calls, according to officials at the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), which manages it.

The services through the helpdesk is one of the initiatives that the State government is highlighting in the Union Commerce Ministry’s Ease of Doing Business index, in which Kerala achieved top position this year. Although it was initially set up for the facilitation of the requests for various clearances required to set up and run enterprises through the Kerala Single Window Interface for Fast and Transparent Clearance (K-SWIFT), the Industries department’s grievance redressal and centralised inspection system-related support services were also added to it.

Main aims

“Mainly the helpdesk is meant to handle three things - provide information and necessary guidance on queries related to availability of land and built up space to start new businesses, information on credit facilities for industrial units, including various loan schemes and funding options, and facilitation for various licences and clearances required to set up a new business. In the grievance redressal system, queries which can be handled at our level are addressed immediately, while those requiring secretary or ministerial level interventions are escalated,” said a KSIDC official.

Local level issues faced by various enterprises as well as problems related to export or transport of materials to other States also come through the redressal mechanism. The help desk officials also reach out to the entrepreneurs using its database to get feedback on the various procedures and to initiate procedural and policy changes.

The helpdesk (available at the toll-free number 1800-890-1030) functions from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and gets an average of 25 calls per day.

Published - November 15, 2024 07:09 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.