Invest in education and people: ISRO chief

‘Younger generation should work for intellectual upliftment’

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 12, 2022 21:56 IST

ISRO chairman S. Somanath addressing the seminar  ‘Swatantrata and Science: Role of Vikram Sarabhai’ in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

S. Somanath, chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), stressed the need for investing in education and people for the country to achieve supremacy in every domain of science and technology.

Mr. Somanath inaugurated a seminar 'Swatantrata and Science: Role of Vikram Sarabhai' organised jointly by the Swadeshi Science Movement, Vijnana Bharati, ISRO, and Ministry of Culture to mark the birth anniversary of Sarabhai.

In every domain of science and technology, the country should have great leaders, institutions and capabilities. Modern wars are fought in human minds and the younger generation should equip themselves with everything that leads to intellectual upliftment, Mr. Somanath said.

Glorious past

The younger generation, he said, should also be aware of the glorious heritage of science and technology in India.

Jayant Sahasrabudhe, national organising secretary, Vijnana Bharati, said that the contributions of 22 prominent Indian scientists will be highlighted under the Swatantrata and Science initiative.

S. Unnikrishnan Nair, director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre; J.N. Murthy, director, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research - Thiruvananthapuram; ISRO Inertial Systems Unit director Sam Dayala Dev; Kerala State Science and Technology Museum director K. Padmakumar spoke.

