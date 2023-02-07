INTUC to organise protests against State and Union Budgets

February 07, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KOLLAM

Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) will organise Statewide protests against the State and Union Budgets on February 14.

“The Central and State governments have presented Budgets that favour crony capitalists ignoring the workers and the commoners. INTUC state committee has decided to organise mass dharnas and protests in 142 centers under the leadership of regional committees across the State on February 14 against the anti-labourer Budgets,” said INTUC State president R. Chandrasekaran at a press meet here on Tuesday.

He also alleged that the State Budget was presented without doing enough homework and knowing the mind of people. “We hope that the CITU and the BMS too will join the protests against the Budgets,” he added.