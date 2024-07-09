INTUC to launch protests ahead of Onam, drawing attention to workers’ woes in Kerala

The Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) is set to stage a slew of protests ahead of Onam, drawing attention to problems faced by workers across various sectors in the State.

Addressing the media in Kochi on Tuesday, INTUC State president R. Chandrasekharan accused the State government of not holding consultations with trade unions despite Onam fast approaching.

The season of protests will start with an indefinite strike across the Milma southern region from July 24 against the delayed salary revision, overdue by 13 months, and also demanding withdrawal of alleged vindictive action against workers.

It will be followed by dharnas at all 14 district collectorates on August 5 and a dharna in front of the Secretariat on August 21. Protests will be held across panchayats, municipalities, and corporations against the alleged apathy towards workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme and the Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme on August 27.

Mr. Chandrasekharan said employees under the schemes were not expected to undertake hard labour and the schemes were meant to ensure their economic participation. He also criticised archaic reforms that further burdened the elderly engaged in employment guarantee schemes.

He alleged that the labour sector in the State was in shambles. Mr. Chandrasekharan wondered how a Communist government could turn a blind eye towards the plight of workers.

Mr. Chandrasekharan said company managements had managed to get a stay from the Kerala High Court for 12 notifications issued by the Minimum Wages Advisory Board following tripartite agreements. He alleged that it had been facilitated by slipping in loopholes that enabled managements to challenge it.