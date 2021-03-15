INTUC threatens to field candidates

KOCHI

15 March 2021 10:37 IST

The Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) has threatened to field candidates in all districts in the State in protest against the alleged Congress decision to overlook trade union leaders in deciding candidates in the forthcoming Assembly election. A seven-member committee has been constituted to decide the future course of action.

Candidates soon

At a press conference here on Friday, INTUC State president R. Chandrasekharan said that candidates would be declared soon. Though, initially claim was made for 15 Assembly seats, it was reduced to five at the request of the KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran. Mr. Chandrasekharan demanded the KPCC leadership to pay heed to the organisation's demand while regarding INTUC with 17 lakh members as the primary vote bank of the Congress.

Advertising

Advertising