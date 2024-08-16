INTUC Secretariat march on August 21

The Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) will launch a series of protests against the government with a Secretariat march on August 21 to highlight the problems of organised and unorganised workers in the State.

INTUC State unit president R. Chandrasekharan, in a press meet here on Friday, said Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan would inaugurate the march. Ten workers from every panchayat in all 14 districts would participate in the protest. INTUC national leaders would also take part.

Mr. Chandrasekharan said mass dharna would be held in front of block development offices on August 27 to raise the issues faced by Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme workers.

He demanded that one-month pay be sanctioned as minimum bonus for all categories of workers in the State. Job security for farm, plantation, traditional workers, and fishers should be ensured and steps taken to protect Central-State scheme workers. Functioning of worker welfare fund should be strengthened. Excessive tax in motor vehicle sector should be re-examined and a strong insurance scheme drawn up.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should clarify the government stand on the public sector, Mr. Chandrasekharan said. He alleged that the Union government stance towards the public sector was being continued by the Left Democratic Front government in the State, he said.

