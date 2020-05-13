INTUC protest against dilution of labour laws

Flaying BJP-ruled States for diluting labour laws to subserve the interests of corporates, Indian National Trade Union Congress vice president R. Chandrasekharan said here on Wednesday that trade unions in the country would join hands to approach the Supreme Court against the move.

Inaugurating a dharna before Raj Bhavan, he said the unions would launch a nationwide agitation against the move to suspend their rights and increase the working hours.

The BJP government, he said, would have to face a severe setback if it went ahead with the efforts to dilute labour laws under cover of the COVID-19 crisis.

Mr.Chandrasekharan called on the Central government to strengthen the agricultural and industrial sectors and empower workers instead of stripping them of their rights. He added that the trade unions would also move the International Labour Organization against the attempt to increase the working hours.

INTUC district president V.R.Prathapan presided.