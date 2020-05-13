Kerala

INTUC protest against dilution of labour laws

INTUC leader R. Chandrasekhar inaugurating a protest before Raj Bhavan against the proposed anti-labour amendments and also against the increase of working time from eight to twelve hours, in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. S Mahinsha

INTUC leader R. Chandrasekhar inaugurating a protest before Raj Bhavan against the proposed anti-labour amendments and also against the increase of working time from eight to twelve hours, in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. S Mahinsha   | Photo Credit: S MAHINSHA

Unions to jointly approach SC against move

Flaying BJP-ruled States for diluting labour laws to subserve the interests of corporates, Indian National Trade Union Congress vice president R. Chandrasekharan said here on Wednesday that trade unions in the country would join hands to approach the Supreme Court against the move.

Inaugurating a dharna before Raj Bhavan, he said the unions would launch a nationwide agitation against the move to suspend their rights and increase the working hours.

The BJP government, he said, would have to face a severe setback if it went ahead with the efforts to dilute labour laws under cover of the COVID-19 crisis.

Mr.Chandrasekharan called on the Central government to strengthen the agricultural and industrial sectors and empower workers instead of stripping them of their rights. He added that the trade unions would also move the International Labour Organization against the attempt to increase the working hours.

INTUC district president V.R.Prathapan presided.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 11:26:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/intuc-protest-against-dilution-of-labour-laws/article31577470.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY