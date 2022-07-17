INTUC-backed union to launch strike at Bevco

A section of the employees of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) will go on indefinite strike from July 20 demanding implementation of pay revision.

The INTUC-backed Kerala State Beverages Corporation and Consumerfed State Coordination Committee has called the strike in protest against the delay in implementing the revision and anti-employee policies. Although pay revision was announced for State government employees in 2019, it was not implemented in Bevco which is the biggest revenue-earning institution of the government, coordination committee chairman Attingal Ajith said. “In 2019, the management held discussions with the unions and an agreement was reached, but it was not implemented,’‘ he said.

The committee has also demanded that the Bevco management implement the Kerala High Court order pertaining to overtime wages and additional wages for working on holidays. Earlier, the committee had observed a black day in protest against ‘anti-employee decisions taken by the management.’