INTUC accuses PM of pandering to corporates

Nationwide strike by trade unions on March 28, 29

INTUC State president R.Chandrasekharan has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP- led government at the Centre of selling off profitable public sector enterprises to subserve the interests of corporates.

He told a press conference here on Tuesday that the nationwide strike by the joint action council of trade unions on March 28 and 29 would highlight the rising resentment against anti- labour policies of the centre.

He said inflation, Covid crisis, reduction in public sector invesrtment and the downturn in the economy had made life miserable for the working class. Instead of addressing these pressing issues, the Centre was trying to divert public attention through communal polarisation.

Mr.Chandrasekharan said Rahul Gandhi, MP, would inaugurate the diamond jubilee celebrations of INTUC here on May 2 and inaugurate the State committee office at Paruthikuzhy.