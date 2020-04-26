Intruders will face stringent action, says Minister

Stringent action would be taken against those who enter Wayanad district from the neighbouring districts in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu by violating lockdown restrictions, Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran has said.

Speaking after a review meeting here on Saturday, Mr. Saseendran said the arrival of people from other States by violating lockdown norms was a major concern of the district administration as posed a major threat to the epidemic containment strategy of the district.

As such persons entered the district through unpoliced byways, forest trails, illegal crossing points, and rural roads, residents in the border areas should be vigilant, Mr. Saseendran said, adding that the movement of people from other States posed the threat of COVID-19 spread.

“Directions have been issued to officials to step up surveillance in the hotspot areas identified by the Health Department against Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD or Monkey Fever) in the wake of the spread of the disease in the district,” Mr. Saseendran said.

The second phase of the vaccination drive against KFD would be intensified in the hotspot areas, the Minister said. Action would be taken against people who refused vaccination, Mr. Saseendran said. District Collector Adeela Abdulla, District Police Chief R. Ilango, senior officials of various departments and people’s representatives attended the meeting.