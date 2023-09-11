ADVERTISEMENT

Introduction of working calendar has benefitted road projects: Riyas

September 11, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Monday said the introduction of a working calendar for road projects has ensured the time-bound progress of such works.

The State government has accorded administrative sanction for 101 such projects that were included in the State Budget within 45 days of the latter’s implementation. These included 19 projects which required sanction from the Finance department since their outlays exceeded ₹5 crore or these required an allocation greater than the budgetary provision.

While technical sanction has been accorded to a total 71 projects, contracts have been awarded in 30 of them, Mr. Riyas said in the Assembly.

