HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Introduction of working calendar has benefitted road projects: Riyas

September 11, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Monday said the introduction of a working calendar for road projects has ensured the time-bound progress of such works.

The State government has accorded administrative sanction for 101 such projects that were included in the State Budget within 45 days of the latter’s implementation. These included 19 projects which required sanction from the Finance department since their outlays exceeded ₹5 crore or these required an allocation greater than the budgetary provision.

While technical sanction has been accorded to a total 71 projects, contracts have been awarded in 30 of them, Mr. Riyas said in the Assembly.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.