Interviews at Kollam District Employment Exchange

December 20, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Kollam District Employment Exchange will conduct interviews for vacancies in private companies at the Employability Centre on December 27 at 10.30 a.m.

Plus Two is the minimum qualification required and those coming in the age group of 18-35 are eligible to attend.

Interested persons can register their names and attend with three sets of resumes.

The Employability Centre will also conduct skill development, interview training, and career counselling classes. For more information, call 7012212473, 8281359930.