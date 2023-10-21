 Interviews at employment exchange

October 21, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Kollam District Employment Exchange will conduct interviews for vacancies in private companies at the Employability Centre on October 26 at 10.30 a.m.

SSLC is the minimum qualification required and those coming in the age group of 18-35 are eligible to attend. Interested persons can walk in and register their names the same day with three sets of resumes.

The centre will also conduct skill development, interview training and career counselling classes. For more information, call 7012212473, 8281359930.

