Kollam District Employment Exchange will conduct interviews for vacancies in private companies at the Employability Centre on September 26 at 10.30 am. Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) is the minimum qualification required and those coming in the 18-35 age group are eligible to attend. Interested persons can walk in with Aadhar card and three sets of biodata. For more information, call 04742740615, 7012212473.