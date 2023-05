May 07, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - KOLLAM

Kollam District Employment Exchange will conduct interviews for vacancies in private companies at the Employability Centre on May 9 at 10.30 a.m.

SSLC is the minimum qualification required and those coming in the 18-35 age group are eligible to attend. Interested persons can walk in and register their names. For more information, call 8281359930, 7012212473.