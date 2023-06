June 17, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Kollam District Employment Exchange will conduct interviews for vacancies in private companies at the Employability Centre on June 21 at 10.30 a.m. SSLC is the minimum qualification required and those coming in the 18-35 age group are eligible to attend. Interested persons can walk in and register their names the same day. For more information, call 8281359930, 7012212473.