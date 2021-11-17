Interview shortlist: violation of norms alleged in Kannur varsity

KANNUR

17 November 2021 22:54 IST

Panel says CPI(M) leader’s wife shortlisted against norms

Kannur University is again in the middle of a controversy following its decision to shortlist and interview Priya Varghese, wife of K.K. Ragesh, private secretary of the Chief Minister, for the post of associate professor in the Malayalam department.

The Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC) and a senate member said on Wednesday that the university had shortlisted Ms. Varghese for the post in violation of University Grants Commission (UGC) norms. They alleged that the university was in a hurry to shortlist and interview the applicant before the completion of the tenure of Vice Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran, who is set to retire on November 23.

In a petition filed with the Minister of Higher Education and the Vice Chancellor, R.S. Sasikumar, SUCC chairman, said a screening committee prepared a shortlist of six persons, which included Ms. Varghese, inviting them for an interview just a day after the deadline for receiving applications on November 12.

M. Shajar Khan, SUCC secretary, said a research degree and eight years of teaching experience as an assistant professor were required as per UGC norms for the post of associate professor.

Appointed as an assistant professor at Kerala Varma College, Thrissur, in 2012, Ms. Varghese obtained PhD after three years of research while in service, he said adding she was on deputation as the Director of Student Services at Kannur University for two years from 2019.

“Section 3-9 of the UGC Act, 2018 stipulates that the time spent on obtaining research degree for associate professors, professors, and appointments may not be considered as teaching experience. However, the screening committee included Priya Varghese on the interview list considering all these periods as teaching experience,” he said.

Echoing similar views, Kannur University Senate member R.K. Biju, who has lodged a complaint with the Vice Chancellor, demanded that the interview scheduled for Thursday should be postponed and a new shortlist be prepared.

However, Vice Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran said there was no violation of UGC norms. He said the applicant had been shortlisted as she had the required qualification. “It is an unnecessary allegation. The applicant has the required experience of eight years and good publication records. She was also in contract employment, which can be counted,” he said.

Mr. Ravindran said she had not been given the job and only being interviewed. A decision would be taken by the next syndicate, which he would not be part of.

“No one has been appointed to the post. How can a qualified applicant be denied to be shortlisted and not called for the interview,” he said.

Meanwhile, the All Kerala Private College Teacher Association, supporting the stance of the university, said the SUCC was carrying out such propaganda in all universities in the State.