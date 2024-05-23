Interventions for senior citizens’ care will be strengthened in State: R. Bindu

Interventions in the area of senior citizen care will be strengthened, Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu has said.

She was speaking after inaugurating a one-day training for members of the State Senior Citizens’ Council and the district-level senior citizens’ committees at the Institute of Management in Government here on Thursday.

The Minister said that with an uptick in the elderly population in the State, their health and welfare would have to be ensured. “It was expected that by 2030, this population would constitute 25% of the population. Owing to the changes within family structures, the maltreatment meted out to the elderly has grown. In such a situation, there was a need for awareness on the laws for their care, safety and welfare. Strict implementation of these laws will be ensured,” the Minister said.

Besides, work on formulating legislation for a commission to cater to senior citizens’ affairs in the State are ongoing, she said.

“The services of senior citizens’ commission should be available across the State. The problems of every aged person confined to their homes should be understood and the public must be sensitised about them. The Social Justice department would make it a priority to create an elderly-friendly State,” the Minister said.

The first part of the two-phase training was conducted for members from the districts between Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam.