Intervene in NH 544 issue, MP tells CM

T.N. Prathapan, MP, has urged intervention of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the inordinate delay in the work on the Mannuthy-Wadakkunchery stretch of NH 544.

He urged the Chief Minister to urgently meet Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to find a conclusive solution to the issue and to take immediate steps to end the hardships of passengers on the strategic stretch that connects neighbouring States to Kerala.

Criminal negligence

He alleged that the contract company has been showing criminal negligence that caused 233 deaths in the last nine years. Many hundreds have been left crippled for life, he said. He also alleged apathy on the part of the officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Even after repeated directions of the Kerala High Court, Human Rights Commission, and the government, the NHAI was reluctant to ensure safety and speedy completion of the highway.

“There should be urgent steps to open at least one of the tunnels at Kuthiran by adhering to proper safety measures as early as possible. The repairing of the existing road should be completed on a war-footing,” the MP said.

Lack of proper safety measures have been claiming lives of people almost every day. So, implementation of safety measures and setting up of signals, according to safety standards instructed by the Indian Road Congress, are of prime importance. The unscientific repair works done at Mulayam centre should be rectified immediately. The centre had become an accident-prone area, The MP said.

‘Terminate agreement’

The agreement with the contract company should be terminated as it violated all norms in the contract. And the State should claim compensation from the company for breach of agreement and the loss of precious lives, Mr. Prathapan added.

“In accordance with the terms and conditions of the agreement, the Kerala government is empowered with ample authority to take punitive steps against breach of terms of contract by the agreement company in the light of recurring accidents. It is high time that the State government intervened in the issue,” he said.