Interstate panel to synchronise opening of dams

A meeting of the District Collectors of Wayanad and Mysuru through a videoconference on Monday decided to constitute an interstate coordination committee to synchronise the opening of dams across the Kabani river to avert floods during the monsoon.

There are three dams across the river – Karapuzha and Banasura Sagar in Kerala and Kabini at Beechanahalli – and lack of coordination in opening the shutters of the dams had caused floods in Wayanad in the past.

The committee consisting of senior dam safety officials of the States would observe the situations in those dams and adopt steps to avert floods by controlling the water level in those dams.

Wayanad District Collector Adeela Abdulla, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, dam research and safety division executive engineer K. Sreedharan and dam research and safety subdivision assistant executive engineer P. Manoharan attended the meeting.