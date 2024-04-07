Interrogate CPI(M) leaders to bring out truth about crude-bomb making: K. Sudhakaran

April 07, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - Kannur

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran on Sunday sought an investigation against top leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kerala alleging that they had “clear knowledge” of the attempts to make crude bombs ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

During his election campaign at Panunda in Kannur, the Congress leader told The Hindu that in the wake of the the Panoor crude bomb explosion, the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidates contesting in the Lok Sabha elections were forced to ensure their safety independently. “We have no other options now. Our candidates are well aware of the political style of the CPI(M) based on aggression. We are all prepared to meet any situation when we go out for campaigns,” he said.

‘Clear instructions’

Mr. Sudhakaran, who is also the UDF candidate in the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency, said no one would try to make crude bombs unless there were clear instructions from the higher-ups. He alleged that the bombs were made with the knowledge of the party leaders who remained unidentified.

Mr. Sudhakaran said the suspected CPI(M) leaders should be immediately taken into police custody and interrogated, respecting the democratic system. “None of them has been brought under such a comprehensive investigation so far. Even if they claim to have no knowledge about the incident, it should be established through a thorough inquiry,” he demanded.

Campaign issue

The KPCC chief said the bomb explosion would be taken up as a campaign issue across the State. He also alleged that the Panoor incident brought to light the “real face” of the CPI(M), which had been maintaining a revengeful attitude to political opponents.

