GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Interrogate CPI(M) leaders to bring out truth about crude-bomb making: K. Sudhakaran

KPCC leader says CPI(M) leaders have “clear knowledge” of the attempts to make crude bombs ahead of the Lok Sabha elections

April 07, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran on Sunday sought an investigation against top leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kerala alleging that they had “clear knowledge” of the attempts to make crude bombs ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. 

During his election campaign at Panunda in Kannur, the Congress leader told The Hindu that in the wake of the the Panoor crude bomb explosion, the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidates contesting in the Lok Sabha elections were forced to ensure their safety independently. “We have no other options now. Our candidates are well aware of the political style of the CPI(M) based on aggression. We are all prepared to meet any situation when we go out for campaigns,” he said.

‘Clear instructions’

Mr. Sudhakaran, who is also the UDF candidate in the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency, said no one would try to make crude bombs unless there were clear instructions from the higher-ups. He alleged that the bombs were made with the knowledge of the party leaders who remained unidentified.

Mr. Sudhakaran said the suspected CPI(M) leaders should be immediately taken into police custody and interrogated, respecting the democratic system. “None of them has been brought under such a comprehensive investigation so far. Even if they claim to have no knowledge about the incident, it should be established through a thorough inquiry,” he demanded.

Campaign issue

The KPCC chief said the bomb explosion would be taken up as a campaign issue across the State. He also alleged that the Panoor incident brought to light the “real face” of the CPI(M), which had been maintaining a revengeful attitude to political opponents. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.