ADVERTISEMENT

International Yoga Day celebrated

June 22, 2023 08:23 am | Updated 08:23 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Nandakumar T 6656

Indian Army team of Pangode Military Station perform Yoga on water on the International Yoga day, in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Mahinsha S

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has stated that yoga not only helps individuals achieve physical fitness but also offers a path to attain mental calmness and spiritual upliftment. He was addressing the International Day of Yoga 2023 programme organised by the Central Bureau of Communication under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KERALA; 21/06/2023::Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan during the Yoga day celeberations at Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapurm on Wednesday | Photo Credit: SPL

The event included a live yoga demonstration session with the students of Christ Nagar Central School. Additional Chief Secretary to the Governor, Dr. Davendra Kumar Dhodawat, and Additional Director General (Region) PIB & CBC, V. Palanichami, also addressed the event.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KERALA; 21/06/2023:: Students perform Yoga Dance during the inauguration ofState level inauguration of the International Yoga day jointly organised by the Kerala University and Yoga Association of Kerala, in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.........Photo: Mahinsha/The Hindu | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S

The Indian Army unit at the Pangode Military Station here organised an underwater yoga session. Soldiers from the Amphibious Warriors and local civilians participated in the event. State Police Chief Anil Kant inaugurated a yoga session held at the Chandrasekharan Nair stadium here. Police officials and children from city schools participated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US