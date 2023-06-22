HamberMenu
International Yoga Day celebrated

June 22, 2023 08:23 am | Updated 08:23 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Nandakumar T 6656
Indian Army team of Pangode Military Station perform Yoga on water on the International Yoga day, in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Indian Army team of Pangode Military Station perform Yoga on water on the International Yoga day, in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Mahinsha S

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has stated that yoga not only helps individuals achieve physical fitness but also offers a path to attain mental calmness and spiritual upliftment. He was addressing the International Day of Yoga 2023 programme organised by the Central Bureau of Communication under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KERALA; 21/06/2023::Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan during the Yoga day celeberations at Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapurm on Wednesday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KERALA; 21/06/2023::Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan during the Yoga day celeberations at Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapurm on Wednesday | Photo Credit: SPL

The event included a live yoga demonstration session with the students of Christ Nagar Central School. Additional Chief Secretary to the Governor, Dr. Davendra Kumar Dhodawat, and Additional Director General (Region) PIB & CBC, V. Palanichami, also addressed the event.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KERALA; 21/06/2023:: Students perform Yoga Dance during the inauguration ofState level inauguration of the International Yoga day jointly organised by the Kerala University and Yoga Association of Kerala, in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.........Photo: Mahinsha/The Hindu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KERALA; 21/06/2023:: Students perform Yoga Dance during the inauguration ofState level inauguration of the International Yoga day jointly organised by the Kerala University and Yoga Association of Kerala, in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.........Photo: Mahinsha/The Hindu | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S

The Indian Army unit at the Pangode Military Station here organised an underwater yoga session. Soldiers from the Amphibious Warriors and local civilians participated in the event. State Police Chief Anil Kant inaugurated a yoga session held at the Chandrasekharan Nair stadium here. Police officials and children from city schools participated.

