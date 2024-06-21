International Yoga day celebrated in Thrissur

Various institutions and organisations here observed International Yoga Day on Friday based on the theme Yoga for Self and Society.

ADVERTISEMENT

NCC cadets performed yoga on horses at Thekke Gopura Nada of the Thekkinkadu maidan. Around 600 NCC cadets of the 7 Kerala Girl’s Battalion staged the novel yoga.

Around 200 cadets of NCC’s 23 Kerala battalion performed yoga at C. Achutha Menon Memorial College, Kuttanellur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala government Ayush department - National Ayush Mission, Thrissur, organised Yoga Day observation at V.K.N. Indoor Stadium.

V.S. Prince, district panchayat president inaugurated the Yoga Day celebrations. Dr. E.A. Sonia , DMO, Indian System of Medicines, presides over the function.

Delivering introductory speech, Dr. Reni M.K., medical officer, yoga and naturopathy, Ramavarma District Ayurveda Hospital, Thrissur, said yoga benefits the total development of a person and hence leads to the sustainable development of society.

ADVERTISEMENT

Improves quality of life

“People can improve their quality of life when they include yoga in their lifestyle. It ensures comprehensive development of body and mind.”

The Yoga Association of Thrissur along with the Thrissur District Sports Council observed the International Yoga Day.

Deputy Mayor M.L. Rosy inaugurated the Yoga Day celebration at Government Model Girls’ High School, Thrissur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.