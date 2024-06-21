ADVERTISEMENT

International Yoga day celebrated in Thrissur

Updated - June 21, 2024 08:36 pm IST

Published - June 21, 2024 08:24 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Various institutions and organisations here observed International Yoga Day on Friday based on the theme Yoga for Self and Society.

ADVERTISEMENT

NCC cadets performed yoga on horses at Thekke Gopura Nada of the Thekkinkadu maidan. Around 600 NCC cadets of the 7 Kerala Girl’s Battalion staged the novel yoga.

Around 200 cadets of NCC’s 23 Kerala battalion performed yoga at C. Achutha Menon Memorial College, Kuttanellur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala government Ayush department - National Ayush Mission, Thrissur, organised Yoga Day observation at V.K.N. Indoor Stadium.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

V.S. Prince, district panchayat president inaugurated the Yoga Day celebrations. Dr. E.A. Sonia , DMO, Indian System of Medicines, presides over the function.

Delivering introductory speech, Dr. Reni M.K., medical officer, yoga and naturopathy, Ramavarma District Ayurveda Hospital, Thrissur, said yoga benefits the total development of a person and hence leads to the sustainable development of society.

ADVERTISEMENT

Improves quality of life

“People can improve their quality of life when they include yoga in their lifestyle. It ensures comprehensive development of body and mind.”

The Yoga Association of Thrissur along with the Thrissur District Sports Council observed the International Yoga Day.

Deputy Mayor M.L. Rosy inaugurated the Yoga Day celebration at Government Model Girls’ High School, Thrissur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US