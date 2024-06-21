GIFT a SubscriptionGift
International Yoga Day celebrated at NTPC-Kayamkulam

Updated - June 21, 2024 06:12 pm IST

Published - June 21, 2024 06:11 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The NTPC-Kayamkulam celebrated the 10th International Yoga Day on Friday. On the occasion, a special yoga session was organised at Kayaloram Employees Welfare Association (KEWA) Club, Cheppad for employees and family members of NTPC, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Kendriya Vidyalaya. The session was led by P. K. Sinha, Inspector, CISF (Fire). Senior NTPC- Kayamkulam officials including Anand Maruti Malak, assistant general manager (O&M/RE-Solar), M. Balasundaram, head of human resources, E. Balakrishnan, deputy manager (HR) and others participated in the session.

