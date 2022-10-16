International White Cane Day observed in capital

A white cane rally and an awareness programme were organised by the Government School for the Visually Impaired and the South Urban Resource Centre (URC) of the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala (SSK), on the occasion of International White Cane Day on Saturday.

The programme was inaugurated by Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K. Ward councillor Rakhi Ravikumar, SSK district project coordinator Jawad, South URC block project coordinator in-charge Biju S.S., and South URC trainer Deepa V.D. were present.

The programme ended with the first screening of a short film on white cane and a song by school teacher Smitha Syamgiri.

The day was also observed at Gurudev Upper Primary School, Darsanavattom, under the umbrella of SSK’s Kilimanoor block resource centre (BRC). Nagaroor panchayat vice president Abi Sriraj inaugurated the event. Naveen Bose, teacher at Pakalkuri GVHSS, took a class in which he introduced study equipment used by the visually impaired. He also shared his experiences in overcoming the odds, and urged society to have the back of the visually challenged. Block project coordinator Sabu V.R. and trainer Shanavas B. spoke.

A white cane, which is more easily visible, is an important tool that facilitates mobility of blind or visually impaired people. International White Cane Day has been observed on October 15 every year since 1964.