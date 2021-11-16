KeralaKALPETTA 16 November 2021 23:32 IST
International webinar from today
The Mass Communication Department of the Pazhassiraja College at Pulpally in the district is hosting an International Mass Communication Webinar, titled “Hablemos 21”, from Wednesday to Saturday.
Academicians and researchers from the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, and India will handle various sessions.
College manager Rev. Dr. Joseph Mar Thomas will inaugurate the programme at 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday.
