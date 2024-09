In a bid to raise awareness about vulture conservation, the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS), in collaboration with the Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology, is set to host a series of programmes on the occasion of International Vulture Awareness Day at Gaja Inspection Bungalow Auditorium in Sulthan Bathery on Saturday. WWS Warden Varun Dallia will inaugurate the programme at 10 a.m. Experts in the field will lead various sessions focused on vulture conservation.

