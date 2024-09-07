GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

International Vulture Day awareness programme

Updated - September 07, 2024 09:19 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

In a bid to raise awareness about vulture conservation, the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS), in collaboration with the Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology, is set to host a series of programmes on the occasion of International Vulture Awareness Day at Gaja Inspection Bungalow Auditorium in Sulthan Bathery on Saturday. WWS Warden Varun Dallia will inaugurate the programme at 10 a.m. Experts in the field will lead various sessions focused on vulture conservation.

Published - September 07, 2024 09:18 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.