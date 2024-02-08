International theatre fete to open today with Brazilian play

February 08, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Thrissur

The 14th International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFOK 2024) organised by the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi will kick off from Friday in Thrissur. The theme of the theatre festival is ‘Ensemble, Peace and Confidence’.

This festival puts forward a message that art can provide clarity and a broader vision by changing the face of racial intolerance, according to Akademi secretary Karivellur Murali. Forty-seven performances of 23 plays will be on at various venues in the coming eight days.

Apatridas by a Brazilian theatre company in Portuguese will be the opening performance. The play that presents Brazilian indigenous political issues through four Greek epic characters, will be staged at 7.45 p.m. at Actor Murali Theatre. Matti Katha, a production of Delhi’s Tram Arts Trust, will be staged at Thopil Bhasi Black Box at 3 p.m. on the opening day with the best audio-visual experience.

A world of music

Delhi Dastan Live’s Kabira Katha Bazaar Mein will be staged at the Thrissur Corporation Palace Ground with free entry. It is designed by M.K. Raina in a rock opera style based on Kabira verses. This innovative concert is expected to take the audience to a magical world of music on the first day of the festival.

Stages for all the plays are ready under the supervision of artist Sujathan. Along with the Akademi, Ramanilayam Campus, School of Drama campus, Thrissur Corporation Palace Ground, Town Hall and KILA will host the plays.

Wars and conflicts are the underlying thread of almost all plays. The Italian play Alle Army and the Palestine play How to Make a Revolution are defences of the people affected by the war. Apart from the plays, there will be panel discussions, interactive sessions with national and international artistes, musical concerts, and theatre workshops.

Workshop for women

As part of the festival, a workshop for women theatre workers is being organised at KILA (Kerala Institute of Local Administration) from February 10 to 15 under the theme ‘Women and Theatre’. Renowned theatre persons Anuradha Kapoor, Sanchita Mukherjee, Neelam Mansingh, M.K. Raina, and Sajitha Madathil are conducting the workshop. Two Kudumbashree representatives from each of the 14 districts of the State will participate in the workshop.

Culture Minister Saji Cherian will inaugurate the festival in the presence of Akademi chairman Mattannur Sankaran Kutty and Mr. Murali. Ministers K. Rajan, K. Radhakrishnan, and R. Bindu, representatives of cultural institutions, and prominent art and culture leaders will participate in the conference. South Indian actress and social activist Rohini will be the chief guest. Festival director B. Ananthakrishnan will present the concept and vision of the festival.

