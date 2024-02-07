International Theatre Festival of Kerala to reflect pangs of war, migration 

February 07, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Thrissur

Turbulence of war and conflicts and the yearning of the migrants for a place they belong to will be the recurrent themes in the plays to be staged at the 14th edition of the International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFoK), which will begin here on February 9.

‘Ensemble, Peace and Confidence’ is the theme of the 8-day festival being organised by the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi with the State Culture department.

As many 47 performances of 23 plays, including those by eight foreign theatre groups, will be held. Troupes from Brazil, Finland, Italy, Tunisia, Palestine, France, Bangladesh, and Chile will present plays.

“Theatre always reflects contemporary social realities. The ITFoK - 2024 tries to bring plays that reflect the contemporary turbulence and issues from across the world. The festival will be a rich confluence of various forms of performances utilising the scope of body, music and properties,” says B. Ananthakrishnan, director, ITFoK, and Vice-Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam.

Brazilian play to open fete

The opening play is Apatridas from Brazil. The play, inspired by the characters of Kassandra, Hecuba, Prometheus and Hercules, focusses on human crisis, migratory flows, refugees, and the devastation of the territory of the native people in Brazil. The characters speak about identity and non-belonging.

Apart from plays, there will be panel discussions, meet-the-director, theatre workshops, and performances by music bands. The nine venues are Regional Theatre, Town Hall, Thoppil Bhasi Black Box, Bharat Murali Open Theatre, School of Drama campus, Palace Ground, KTM Front Yard, Ramanilayam campus, and KILA.

“In the contemporary situation, organising the ITFoK is becoming complex. The current financial situation has brought lots of hurdles. However, art and culture are as important as bread and butter for the human soul. At a time when many of the theatre festivals have been stopped, the ITFoK is a hope. Started by the late actor Murali in 2008, the ITFoK has progressed as a theatre festival of international importance,” said Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi secretary Karivellur Murali.

The festival that coincides with the 125th birth anniversary of Bertolt Brecht, the revolutionary German theatre person, poet and thinker, who transformed German drama with his commitment to socialist politics and emancipation of the working class, has a play based on his works.

“There is a pall of gloom everywhere. Even amidst the widespread gloom, we need to hold on to the stray signs of hope,” say the organisers. So the festival slogan is, ‘’Sing we must, in these gloomy times too.”

