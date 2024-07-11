International speech competition at Pala

The grand finale of the second edition of the International Speech Competition, organised by the Talent Promotion Forum of ORMA International (Overseas Resident Malayalees Association), will be held in Pala on Friday and Saturday.

Entrepreneur Santhosh George Kulangara will inaugurate the event. Former scientist of the Defence Research Development Organisation Tessy Thomas, widely known as the Missile Woman of India, will be the chief guest while Anish P. Rajan, Director of the Union Ministry of Culture, will deliver the keynote address. A total of 60 contestants, selected from four categories—Malayalam Junior, Malayalam Senior, English Junior, and English Senior—will showcase their oratory skills in the grand finale.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.