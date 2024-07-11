International speech competition at Pala

The grand finale of the second edition of the International Speech Competition, organised by the Talent Promotion Forum of ORMA International (Overseas Resident Malayalees Association), will be held in Pala on Friday and Saturday.

Entrepreneur Santhosh George Kulangara will inaugurate the event. Former scientist of the Defence Research Development Organisation Tessy Thomas, widely known as the Missile Woman of India, will be the chief guest while Anish P. Rajan, Director of the Union Ministry of Culture, will deliver the keynote address. A total of 60 contestants, selected from four categories—Malayalam Junior, Malayalam Senior, English Junior, and English Senior—will showcase their oratory skills in the grand finale.