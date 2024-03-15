ADVERTISEMENT

International seminar on ‘Marginalized society in Indian literature’ in Kollam

March 15, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Hindi, Sree Narayana College for Women, Kollam, in association with the Hindustani Prachar Sabha, Mumbai, and the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) is organising a two-day international seminar on ‘Marginalised society in Indian literature: an overview’ on March 18 and 19. Sree Narayana Trusts treasurer G. Jayadevan will inaugurate the seminar. Writers Mahendra Pratap Awasthi, Rakesh Sankar Bharathi and Vijayarajamallika will be the chief guests. Students, researchers and faculty members from various departments will participate.  

