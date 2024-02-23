ADVERTISEMENT

International Mother Language Day celebrated

February 23, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The International Mother Language Day was celebrated at KVM College of Arts and Science, Cherthala recently. Poet Nedumudi Harikumar, who is former head, Malayalam department at SD College, Alappuzha was the chief guest at the function.

International Mother Language Day is observed globally every year on February 21. A quiz competition and various literary programmes were organised in connection with the observance.

Krishnan Namboothiri, principal, KVM College of Arts and Science presided. S. Natraj Iyer, director, KVM Institute of Management and others spoke.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US