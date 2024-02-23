International Mother Language Day celebrated

February 23, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The International Mother Language Day was celebrated at KVM College of Arts and Science, Cherthala recently. Poet Nedumudi Harikumar, who is former head, Malayalam department at SD College, Alappuzha was the chief guest at the function.

International Mother Language Day is observed globally every year on February 21. A quiz competition and various literary programmes were organised in connection with the observance.

Krishnan Namboothiri, principal, KVM College of Arts and Science presided. S. Natraj Iyer, director, KVM Institute of Management and others spoke.