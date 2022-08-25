International meet on liver cancer in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram :

KIMSHEALTH’s Centre for Comprehensive Liver Care is organising a HepCon international medical conference on liver cancer at Poovar in the capital on August 27 and 28.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate the two-day event, KIMSHEALTH Chairman and Managing Director Dr. M.I. Sahadulla told reporters here on Thursday.

As many as 60 expert doctors from within the country and abroad are expected to attend the conference. Prominent speakers include Dr. Paul Gibbs (Senior Consultant Addenbrooke’s, Cambridge, UK) and Dr. Sanjeeva Kalva (Chief Interventional Radiologist, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston).

Dr. Sahadulla said the discussions would cover the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of liver cancer.