International kayaking centre to be opened at Kodenchery in Kozhikode

The International Kayaking Facilitation Centre at Pulikkayam in Kodenchery will be officially opened on July 7 (Sunday). Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the centre, while Thiruvambady MLA Linto Joseph will preside over the event. Media awards for Malabar River Festival (MRF) 2023 will be presented on the occasion.

The kayaking centre, constructed at a cost of ₹1.65 crore, was inaugurated by Mr. Riyas during the previous edition of the MRF on August 6, 2023. However, the facility could not be made operational due to inadequate infrastructure. It was renovated recently on the initiative of Mr. Joseph.

The centre will be managed by the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS) with the support of Jellyfish Water Sports, Beypore. With the next edition of the MRF beginning on July 25, the centre will be active in offering recreational activities such as kayaking, canoeing, rowing, and sailing, besides training programmes in white water kayaking, flat water kayaking, river rafting, and rescue operations during the rainy season. During off-seasons, the KATPS plans to organise training programmes in mountaineering, rock climbing, and swimming, besides events in mountain terrain biking and off-road competitions in upland Kozhikode, with the kayaking centre as its base.

The trainees will get free accommodation and food at the centre. It also offers food and tent camping facilities for tourists.

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing for the MRF. Several kayakers from across the world have already reached Kodenchery, and practice sessions are in progress.

At present, there are three kayaking academies at Kodenchery, including the kayaking centre run by Jellyfish Water Sports, Thusharagiri Adventure Kayaking Academy, and Good Wave Kayaking Academy. A team from Manali in Himachal Pradesh has also started recreational river rafting activities there.