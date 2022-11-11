International Indie Music fest to feature thrash metal, carnatic rock on fourth day

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
November 11, 2022 23:16 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Malaysian singer Lyia Meta

ADVERTISEMENT

The ongoing first edition of the International Indie Music Festival (IIMF) at the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village near Kovalam will feature an interesting fare, ranging from thrash metal to carnatic rock on its fourth day on Saturday. The day’s show will open with a performance by Bengaluru-based thrash metal band Inner Sanctum, followed by Kerala’s own thrash metal band Chaos.

This will be followed by Rudra, a Singapore-based band which has evolved their own brand of Vedic metal and has been active on the scene since 1992. Carnatic rock band ‘Agam’ will be the headlining act of the day.

On Friday, music aficionados were treated to a performance by popular folk band When Chai Met Toast.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Malaysian singer Lyia Meta was joined by Thiruvananthapuram-based drummer Shibu for her performance. Mumbai-based pop-rock singer Sherise D’Souza performed some of her popular numbers. The day’s performances began with Malayalee band R Cliff.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The festival will end on Sunday with performances by U.K.-based musician Will Johns, vocalist Sitara Krishnakumar’s Project Malabaricus, Kochi-based rock band Skreen 6 and Lazie J, the organisers of the festival.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app