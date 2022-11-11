International Indie Music fest to feature thrash metal, carnatic rock on fourth day

The ongoing first edition of the International Indie Music Festival (IIMF) at the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village near Kovalam will feature an interesting fare, ranging from thrash metal to carnatic rock on its fourth day on Saturday. The day’s show will open with a performance by Bengaluru-based thrash metal band Inner Sanctum, followed by Kerala’s own thrash metal band Chaos.

This will be followed by Rudra, a Singapore-based band which has evolved their own brand of Vedic metal and has been active on the scene since 1992. Carnatic rock band ‘Agam’ will be the headlining act of the day.

On Friday, music aficionados were treated to a performance by popular folk band When Chai Met Toast.

Malaysian singer Lyia Meta was joined by Thiruvananthapuram-based drummer Shibu for her performance. Mumbai-based pop-rock singer Sherise D’Souza performed some of her popular numbers. The day’s performances began with Malayalee band R Cliff.

The festival will end on Sunday with performances by U.K.-based musician Will Johns, vocalist Sitara Krishnakumar’s Project Malabaricus, Kochi-based rock band Skreen 6 and Lazie J, the organisers of the festival.