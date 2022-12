International Human Rights Day observed at KVM College

December 11, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST

The KVM College of Arts and Science, Cherthala, observed International Human Rights Day on Saturday. E. Krishnan Namboothiri, principal, KVM College, spoke about the importance of human rights and on the topic ‘Dignity, Freedom and Justice’, the theme of this year’s Human Rights Day. Teachers and students took International Human Rights Day pledge on the occasion. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

