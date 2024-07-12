International GenAI conclave ends with Kerala’s declaration on AI

The two-day International Generative Artificial Intelligence Conclave organised jointly by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) and IBM concluded here with a declaration by the State government on AI on Friday.

The declaration, made by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve at the valedictory function, unveiled a slew of policy initiatives to promote the State as a global hub of GenAI by creating an ecosystem reinforced by incentives and partnerships.

Improving AI infra

Mr. Rajeeve said the government would come out with a dedicated AI policy, complying with the ESG (environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and good governance practices) goals in this fiscal year itself. Based on the policy, support and incentives would be provided to enhance infrastructure and create a more futuristic AI ecosystem. An AI cluster would be established in the State, facilitating the creation of an industrial park on a public-private participation basis.

The declaration said the government would provide financial assistance, including share capital, to start-ups in the AI segment. Preferential share capital investment of up to ₹5 crore would be provided by the KSIDC to AI entities with a minimum investment of ₹10 crore. Scale-up support of ₹1 crore would be provided along with other incentives notified in the industrial policy. The State’s fast-growing MSME sector would get AI tools with financial incentives.

In govt. departments

AI would be used in various schemes of government departments. As a first step, the companies in ‘Mission 1000’ scheme would be encouraged to adopt AI technologies. The database of Mission 1000 would be analysed using AI tools.

AI tools would be incorporated for processing application forms, resolving investor queries, decision-making, and licensing support by government agencies. To strengthen the State’s AI ecosystem, partnership would be struck with academic institutions such as Additional Skill Acquisition Programme, Digital University Kerala, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, and Cusat to impart skill training in AI as per industry requirements.